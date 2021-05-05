Gov. Andy Beshear paid Floyd County a visit last week to discuss its recent approval for disaster relief due to recent severe weather, as well as to announce transportation funding which will help two county roads.
On April 29, Beshear was joined by his senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, Kentucky Emergency Management officials, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives and local officials as he visited the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. The stop was part of a series of visits to Floyd, Magoffin and Breathitt counties after all were affected by severe storms, flooding and mudslides Feb. 27–March 14 to encourage individuals and business owners to apply for federal recovery aid.
During his visit, Beshear also awarded transportation funding in all three counties and announced sales tax relief for property owners in nine counties impacted by severe weather.
“This is what governance is about: Showing up for our people with solutions. It’s what Kentuckians expect, and it’s what we are working toward every day,” Beshear said. "Thank you to our partners, both local and federal, for helping us rebound from these devastating storms and floods as we build the better Kentucky we want for all of our families.”
According to Beshear, upon his request, President Joe Biden granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Friday, April 23, which made aid available for residents of nine counties: Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell. On April 28, Beshear said he requested that FEMA add 26 more counties to the declaration. FEMA will determine each additional county’s eligibility to participate over the next several weeks.
Beshear said that due to the March flood damage, Kentucky currently has documented more than 1,200 incidents of damage to people's homes, debris removal and emergency measures. Right now, the March natural disaster has cost Kentucky more than more than $72 million and according to beshear, in Floyd alone, seven structures were completely destroyed.
"That's seven families who lost everything," Beshear said. "111 of our families received major damage to their homes here in Floyd County and 194 received what we call ‘minor damages.’ But, we know that's not minor, we know it's really major when you have to rebuild.
"So far, FEMA has completed only 29 percent of their assessment for your county, so these numbers are sure to grow. But, federal disaster money is available right now for the families that need it," he added.
Last week Floyd County-Judge Executive Robbie Williams said Floyd has also qualified for individual assistance which means that individuals can apply for low-interest loans to replace and repair damaged property, but also allows individuals to qualify for grants which they will not be required to pay back. According to Beshear, Kentucky is one of three states receiving individual assistance. Residents, Beshear said, with additional reports of flood damage should contact their local county emergency management agency.
Beshear said as a result of the Major Disaster Declaration, Kentuckians in the included counties may also be eligible for state disaster relief in the form of sales tax refunds on purchases of building materials, up to $6,000 per building. The materials must be used to permanently repair or replace building structures. To learn more about how to apply for a sales tax refund, visit the Department of Revenue’s website. Individuals in need of more personalized assistance may call, (502) 564-5170 and select Option 1 to speak to a member of the Revenue staff.
"I'm also happy to be here today to have some other good news," Beshear said. "Not only is Floyd County seeing this very rare, about once-in-a-decade help from Washington D.C., but we brought a little help from your state government as well."
One of the main problems with flooding, according to Beshear, is the damage it can cause to roadways. He added that it can have terrible effects on Kentuckians’ daily lives, either in commutes, or just getting people to places they need to go. Beshear said that, outside of flooding efforts, his administration has been focused on upgrading the state’s transportation infrastructure to boost mobility, but most importantly, safety.
"That's why last week, I announced that we were investing $23 million to improve highway safety near our schools," Beshera said. "When we think of our most precious cargo, I think of my 10 and 11 year olds and how they can get there safely, not just during this pandemic, but every other day.”
Beshear awarded $200,000 for design and construction of an extended turn lane and an “R-cut” — Restricted Crossing U-Turn — on Ky. 114 at Prestonsburg Elementary School. An R-cut is an intersection design that eliminates the need for making a left turn against traffic. Instead, traffic flows a little farther downstream and then executes a legal U-turn.
“Our experience in many locations around Kentucky has been that crash rates go down when left turns against traffic are eliminated,” Beshear said. "And that change doesn’t just prevent any type of crash, but T-bone crashes in particular, which are often especially dangerous. There’s no more important place to improve safety than near our schools, so we can protect our kids, educators and staff.”
Beshear also presented $361,000 in transportation funding to the Floyd County Fiscal Court for resurfacing on four county roads (CR 1617, Emma Road; CR 1018, Happy Hollow Road; CR 1945, Mud Lick Branch; and CR 1169, Henpen Branch Road). The projects will total about 3.5 miles in length, allowing easier and more efficient travel for many Floyd County residents. This funding is administered by the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Williams and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton thanked Beshear for all his help and efforts.
"The last year has been challenging on all of us and the last 90 to 120 days has been extremely challenging for Floyd County and the City of Prestonsburg," Williams said. "I'd like to thank the city council and all of our magistrates for all the work they do."
Williams said that Beshear and his staff has always gone and above and beyond for Floyd County and the governor informed him immediately after the March flooding that Beshear would do everything in his power to help Floyd receive the assistance it needed.
"He answered the call one more time and that's why we're here today. Thank you governor," Williams said.
Stapleton said that despite Prestonsburg not receiving a check, it's about the city and the county working and continuing to work together.
"It's about partnerships the partnerships we have," Stapleton said. "Until we get these partnerships in place, we're never going to succeed in this region and i'm so thankful for all the partnerships we have here in the city."