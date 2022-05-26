Members of this year’s 2022 graduating class at Betsy Layne High School were celebrated on Sunday, May 22, as a graduation parade was held in their honor.

The parade route started in the parking lot of BLHS before moving onto U.S. 23 and traveling through the Banner community.

The parade featured first responders from the Garrett and Allen Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as escorts from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd led the procession and praised the turnout of those standing in driveways and on the roadside supporting those students.

“ I am so proud of the work of our schools and all volunteers for our seniors and their graduation parades. Our staff will absolutely do anything for our students and to celebrate each of them. I am simply blessed to serve on a team with these outstanding educators,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd also stressed the importance of community involvement and showing students that their friends, family and neighbors support their accomplishments.

“Our graduation parades are very special because it allows our communities to get involved and help us celebrate our students,” she said. “It allows family, friends and neighbors to sit in their yards, on their porches or on the roadside and cheer for our seniors and their accomplishments. We are one big family in Floyd County Schools and as we drive the parade routes you see that we are not only one school district family but one Floyd County family. I am so proud of our people here in Floyd County for supporting all students and our School District.”

After traveling through Banner, the parade route made its way to Ky. 979 before exiting at Mud Creek. The parade took nearly two hours to complete before returning to the school.

Floyd Central High School also held a parade in honor of the school’s seniors on Sunday evening at 5pm.

Shepherd, who has praised community involvement since taking the superintendent’s chair, hopes that support will continue.

“’It takes a village to raise a child’ is a proverb that means that an entire community of people must provide for and interact positively with children for those children to experience and grow in a safe and healthy environment. I am grateful to work with school communities that model that,” Shepherd said.