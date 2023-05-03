5-3 Senior Center 1.jpg

The Betsy Layne Senior Citizens Center recently held an open house to unveil new upgrades to the facility. More renovations are planned  for the county’s other senior centers.

The Betsy Layne Senior Citizen Center held an open house on April 27 to show off new updates made to the facility.

According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, all of the county’s senior citizens centers will soon be receiving upgrades as well.

“The open house at the BLSCC was just to showcase upgrades that have been done to the facility. We plan on upgrading all of our senior centers,” Williams said.

5-3 Senior Center 2.jpg

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams poses with members of the Betsy Layne Senior Citizens Center at its open house on April 27.

Williams hopes the upgrades to all facilities will be complete within a two year period.

“We know there are centers that are in desperate need. We hope to have them all complete in the next 24 months,” said Williams.

