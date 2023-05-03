The Betsy Layne Senior Citizen Center held an open house on April 27 to show off new updates made to the facility.
According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, all of the county’s senior citizens centers will soon be receiving upgrades as well.
“The open house at the BLSCC was just to showcase upgrades that have been done to the facility. We plan on upgrading all of our senior centers,” Williams said.
Williams hopes the upgrades to all facilities will be complete within a two year period.
“We know there are centers that are in desperate need. We hope to have them all complete in the next 24 months,” said Williams.