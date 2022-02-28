President Joe Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration for several counties in Kentucky related to storms which brought flooding and other impacts to the region from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.
The declaration was announced in a statement by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency issued on Feb. 28.
According to the statement, the federal disaster assistance will supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas which were affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides.
“Federal funding is available to commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Christian, Clay, Floyd, Green, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Owsley, Pike and Taylor counties,” FEMA said in the statement.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth, the statement said.
John Brogan has been named federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of further damage assessments, the statement said.