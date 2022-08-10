President Joe Biden and state and local officials stood in front of the remains of a flood-ravaged home in Breathitt County Aug 8, where Biden pledged that the the federal government will stay with the people of Eastern Kentucky as they recover from recent catastrophic flooding.

U.S Rep. Hal Rogers was among those who spoke from Lost Creek.

“What a spirit we found in the hills of Kentucky,” Rogers said. “We love each other, we love our country, we love our state and our county and our community, and we’ll go to lengths to preserve those values that we treasure in these hills.”

Rogers praised the president for his quick response and continued efforts to help the people of Eastern Kentucky.

He said that on Thursday, July 28, the day of the historic flooding, officials reached out to Biden, asking for an emergency disaster declaration.

“That very day, he signed the papers,” said Rogers.

Gov. Andy Beshear also praised the swift response of the Biden Administration.

Beshear spoke about previous difficulties for people to receive help from organizations such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In prior emergencies, Beshear said, too many people were denied because of technicalities and those who did make it through the system were paid far too little. He said that, thanks to Biden’s leadership, that is changing.

“Because of this president, FEMA is doing things to help our people right here, right now, that we have never seen done before,” said Beshear. “We know under his leadership, it will continue.”

Beshear thanked FEMA for their relief efforts as well as for adapting with them.

He also extended his gratitude to the American Red Cross, Emergency Management, federal delegators, house leaders, the Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia National Guard, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, local first responders and members of the community.

“For every rescue from our first responders, there were two more from community members,” Beshear said. “We’ve seen a remarkable response because we Kentuckians are remarkable people.”

Beshear reminded Eastern Kentuckians they are not alone.

“We are here for you and we are not going anywhere,” he said. “We are here until every life and every structure is rebuilt.”

The president shared Beshear’s sentiments.

Biden said the victims of this tragic event aren’t just Kentuckians, they’re Americans.

“This happened in America,” he said. “It’s an American problem. It’s not beyond our control.”

Biden said he is confident in Beshear’s leadership and the goal is for every person to come out of this better than they were before.

“We’re the only country in the world to come out of every major disaster stronger than we went into it,” he said.

Like Beshear, Biden praised the courage of the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“You’re an American citizen,” he said. “We never give up, we never stop, we never bow, we never bend. We just go forward.”