Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) President / CEO Sherry Zylka has announced the President’s List for the 2021 fall semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must be enrolled full time at BSCTC and maintain a 4.0 grade-point average.

Local students making the list included:

Floyd County

Bryan Eric Adams, Bethani Alexandria Adkins, Beverly Anderson, Hannah LeAnn Bishop, Brandon Arthur Carroll, Ashley Nichole Caudill, Parker Alex Collins, Andrea Gail Condia, Sierra Brooke Crawford, Angel Dye, Katlen Marie Gibson, Beverly Gunnels, Laura Alyse Hall, Skyler Hall, Joseph Caleb Johnson, Meghan BreAnna Johnson, Noah Rylan Keathley, David Allen Layne, Taylor Morgan Maynard, Emma Mae Mccarty, Timothy Michael Moore, Madison Dewee Mullins, Ashley Nicole Parsons, Dylan Gage Parsons, Lamikka Brooke Preston, Brack Clifford Quillen, Abigail Rowland, Christnna Aquino Roxas, Daniel J Snow, Morgan Spears, Destiny Tackett.

Johnson County

Kaitlyn Nicole Adams, Kristin Lee Adams, Tommy Caldwell, Kaylee Ann Cantrell, Dalton Russell Castle, Ryan Douglas Daniels, Alisha Ann Evans, John Tyler Holbrook, Gracie Kaleigh Howard, Presley Grace McCormick, Casey Anne Newsome, Caitlyn Dawn Ratliff, Alexandria Madison Scarberry, Heather Staniford, Gauge Tyler Tackett, Allison Paige Webb, Sean Patrick Whiting.

Pike County

Kaitlyn Paige Adkins, Dalton Chase Anderson, Ethan Anderson, Gregory Michael Blankenship, Bryan Borders, Benjamin Thomas Branham, Lyndsey Brooke Childers, Hollie Beth Coleman, Hanna Grace Collins, Kiersten Breanna Dotson, Joseph Ryan Fields, Verleah Shawn Fraley-Coleman, Victoria Mackenzie Hatfield, Dustin Ray Huddle, Breeanna Hunter, Kenton Tyler Jones, Keaton Alexander Justice, Miranda Jade Justice, Ethan Scott Kingsley, Courtney Nicole Lester, Eric Linkenhoker, Ethan Marrs, Colby Allen Mullins, Ethon Rodney Mullins, Paul Michael Mullins, Anna Faith Music, Luke Sherman Onkst, Matthew Steven Orras, Alissa Renee Owens, Topanga Porter, Isabelle Lorien Queen, Brittney Nicole Ray, Taylor Lilly Rivera, Elijah Lee Rose, Braxton Keith Sayers, Tayen Payge Smith, James Aaron Stafford, Courtney Shea Stamper, Jonathan Daniel Stepp, Ashley Gabrielle Suhoski, Makena Sullivan, Owen James-David Sullivan, Coleton Bryce Tackett, Michelle R. Tackett, Sydnee Morgan Watkins, Jaydan Virginia Waugh, Emily Kay Wellman, Miranda Grace Workman.

Zylka has also announced the Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled full/part-time at BSCTC and maintain a 3.5 grade-point average.

Local students making the list included:

Floyd County

Bryan Eric Adams, Bethani Alexandria Adkins, Kiley Lakae Ala Allen, Beverly Anderson, Stevie Bailey, Betty Katelyn Barnett, Hannah LeAnn Bishop, Hailey B. Blevins, Jason Branham, Joshua Austin Burchett, Jessica Michelle Burke, Brandon Arthur Carroll, Ashley Nichole Caudill, Carissa Lynne Click, Timothy Ray Click, Parker Alex Collins, Brandon Michael Compton, Andrea Gail Condia, Cassidy Hope Conn, Shelby Nicole Craft, Sierra Brooke Crawford, Michael Dustin Crisp, Mercedes Rayne Day, Angel Dye, Dalton Lee Gearheart, Katlen Marie Gibson, Russell Lee Gibson, James Patrick Goble, Beverly Gunnels, Amanda Nicole Hackworth, Jazmyn Kristieanna Hall, Laura Alyse Hall, Skyler Hall, Skylar Denise Hamilton, Candice Lea Hamilton, Kyra Harmon, Melissa Faye Horne, Willis W. Hunter, Logan Ryan Isaacs, Joseph Caleb Johnson, Meghan BreAnna Johnson, Noah Rylan Keathley, Jarred Heath Kendrick, Landon Lafferty, David Allen Layne, Kasey Lewis, Nathaniel Chase Martin, Taylor Morgan Maynard, Emma Mae Mccarty, Timothy Michael Moore, Sherae Mullins, Madison Dewee Mullins, Chase E. Ousley, Miranda Louella Page, Ashley Nicole Parsons, Dylan Gage Parsons, Veronica Mae Parsons, Norman R Pendergraft, Lamikka Brooke Preston, Brack Clifford Quillen, William Aaron Richard Reid, Marquita Denise Rister, Abigail Rowland, Niles Aquino Roxas, Christnna Aquino Roxas, Jasmine Taylor Smith, Daniel J. Snow, Morgan Spears, Ethan Blake Stewart, Destiny Tackett, Jessie Brooke Tackett, Katlyn A Turner, Allison Ryan Turner, Khyron Vance, David Kyle Watkins, Henry Alexander Whitaker, Jason Ray White, Abigail Grace Wilks, Robert Elijah Wilks.

Johnson County

Kristin Lee Adams, Kaitlyn Nicole Adams, Robert Wade Baldwin, Breanna Hope Blair, Wilber Eugene Blair, Madison Nicole Blevins, Alexis Rena Bowen, Raina Blair Burchett, Christopher Cole Burchett, Willie Burks, Anna Marie Bussey, Tommy Caldwell, Kaylee Ann Cantrell, Dalton Russell Castle, Grant Riley Castle, Keara Abigail Collins, Leslie Dawn Combs, Branden Scott Conley, Breanna Danielle Crum, John Scott Daniel, Mackenzie Jewel Daniels, Ryan Douglas Daniels, Alisha Ann Evans, Chloie Elizabeth Gamble, John Tyler Holbrook, Byron Parker Hopson, Gracie Kaleigh Howard, Christian Faith King, Heather Nicole Little, Dakota Allen McCarty, Presley Grace McCormick, Gigi F Meade, Kathrine Marie Mollett, Brittany Danielle Mollette, Tiara Dawn Moore, Casey Anne Newsome, Caitlyn Dawn Ratliff, Cody Harrison Rice, Tanner Gregory Rice, Larry Randall Rice, Dustin Gage Roberts, Paul Anthony Robinson, Breianna Jaide Russell, Destinee Makayla Sammons, Harrison Alfred Sayegh, Alexandria Madison Scarberry, Mary Ellen Spears, Shelby Wells Spence, Chelsey Raye Spradlin, Heather Staniford, Gauge Tyler Tackett, Allison Paige Webb, Christian Michael Wells, Haley Brook Wells, Sean Patrick Whiting, Logan Chase Woody, Hannah Lee Young.

Pike County

Jacob Allen Adkins, Kaitlyn Paige Adkins, Trenton Blake Allara, Kaylee Anne Anderson, Ethan Anderson, Dalton Chase Anderson, Adrian Anthony, Abigail Riley Barber, Craig Douglas Bartley, Lucas Aaron Belcher, Michaela Hope Blackburn, Hanna Bethanie Blackburn, Gregory Michael Blankenship, Bryan Borders, Benjamin Thomas Branham, Kennedi Belle Cantrell, William Graham Cartmell, Johnathon M. Chapman, Ronnie Drew Charles, Eduardo De Childers, Lyndsey Brooke Childers, Dayshein Lindell Cobb, Hollie Beth Coleman, Hanna Grace Collins, Michael Gage Collins, Gabriel Madison Crum, Caleb Matthew Damron, Kiersten Breanna Dotson, Jasmine Easterling, Martellia A. Ferrell, Joseph Ryan Fields, Verleah Shawn Fraley-Coleman, Tanja Gorres, Sierra Taylor Hager, Jasmyn Makenzi Hampton, Victoria Mackenzie Hatfield, Dustin Ray Huddle, Abigail Denise Huffman, Breeanna Hunter, Jason Ray Hurley, Kenton Tyler Jones, Miranda Jade Justice, Philip Blake Justice, Keaton Alexander Justice, Amber Raelynn Justice, Tiffany Deanna Keene, Timothy Wayne Kilgore, Ethan Scott Kingsley, Marcus Peyton Layne, Dalton Keith Layne, Logan Keith Layne, Courtney Nicole Lester, Mackensi Faith Lester, Eric Linkenhoker, Lance Conner Lockhart, Kaitlyn A. Logan, Charlie Morgan Long, John David Maggard, Ethan Marrs, Logan Maynard, Blake A. Mendoza, Jerrica Carol Mitchell, Joseph C. Moore, Ethon Rodney Mullins, Paul Michael Mullins, Colby Allen Mullins, Anna Faith Music, Luke Sherman Onkst, Matthew Steven Orras, Alissa Renee Owens, Alize J. Perry, Emilee Lynnissa Pinion, Topanga Porter, John Daniel Price, Madison Makayla Price, Isabelle Lorien Queen, Don Richard Ramey, Samuel Todd Rasnick, Emily Ann Ray, Brittney Nicole Ray, Bradley Chase Reed, James Allen Reynolds, China Denise Reynolds, Taylor Lilly Rivera, Elijah Lee Rose, Braxton Keith Sayers, Jacob Tanner Sifers, Tayen Payge Smith, James Aaron Stafford, Courtney Shea Stamper, Samuel Isaac Stanley, Jonathan Daniel Stepp, Aliya Faith Stiltner, Bailey-Jo Michele Stiltner, Aimee Jo Stone, Ashley Gabrielle Suhoski, Makena Sullivan, Owen James-David Sullivan, Eric Matthew Tackett, Coleton Bryce Tackett, Sylvia M. Tackett, Michelle R. Tackett, Breonna Taylor, Ethan Blake Thompson, Laikin Kylee Thompson, Reba Marie Tuggle, Sydnee Morgan Watkins, Jaydan Virginia Waugh, Emily Kay Wellman, Madison Danielle Williams, Chandler Williams, Hunter Dean Williamson, Katie Michelle Williamson, Miranda Grace Workman, John Marshall Workman, Corey Wright.