Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) has welcomed Jasmine Sauceda-Izbrand as the new director of cultural diversity.

Sauceda-Izbrand brings years of experience as an educator working with undergraduate and graduate students as well as in the K-12 system, according to a statement from BSCTC. She is also a published poet, podcast host and academic blog writer.

Jasmine, the statement said, earned her master’s degree from the University of Denver in English with a focus on Literary Studies. She graduated summa cum laude with her bachelor’s degree in English in Texas.

She is excited to relocate to Eastern Kentucky which is a welcome back to her small-town roots as she grew up in a rural community in Texas, the statement said.

Jasmine is the daughter of an immigrant whose hard-work and dedication taught her determination and persistence. Her mother is the proud owner of a restaurant, and her father owns and operates a mechanic shop. She was raised, in part, by her grandmother. The statement said Jasmine is a first-generation high school and college graduate and understands the impact education has on creating choice-filled futures. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening, building puzzles, and playing board games.

The statement said Sauceda-Izbrand values collaboration between students, staff and faculty and the local community. She is looking forward to engaging with the community, as she understands bringing everyone together means making everyone feel welcome, on and off the campuses of BSCTC, the statement said.

You can reach her by phone at, (606) 889-4732, or by email at, jsauceda0001@kctcs.edu.