Big Sandy Community and Technical College has been undertaking disaster relief efforts throughout Eastern Kentucky during this latest flash flooding that devastated the region, according to a statement from BSCTC.

Big Sandy established a student relief fund to help students in need, the statement said.

The statement said that, in conjunction with The Kent Rose Foundation, Big Sandy worked with affected communities to provide basic survival necessities until aid organizations arrived. As the requests changed, Big Sandy pivoted to form groups to help in the recovery process.

By reaching out to sister schools within Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), Big Sandy was able to help colleagues at Southeast Community and Technical College. There are plans to work at Hazard Community and Technical College in the coming weeks.

President Telly Sellars of Big Sandy led the charge to help neighbors amid the devastation of homes and properties.

“As the community college, we must be working within our communities to show up during times of crisis; we are honored to help,” Sellars said.

Morehead State University delivered resources to the Big Sandy Nest, the student resource center. Big Sandy distributed these items throughout its campuses for students affected by the flooding and those who struggle financially to meet their everyday needs.

Big Sandy established the Student Flood Relief Fund for part-time or full-time students affected by the flooding. A link to the application has been set up on the homepage of the college’s website. Funds are based upon application date and need. The funds were donated by BSCTC student groups, employees, KCTCS employees, individual donors, churches, college partners and businesses.

For more information about the Student Flood Relief Fund, contact Kelli Martin at, kelli.martin@kctcs, or call, (606) 889-7358