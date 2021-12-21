PIKEVILLE — The Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum has recently received special artifacts from a Pike County native who was killed during the Attack on Pearl Harbor, which took place 80 years ago this year.

Jack C. Buckley was one of four Pike County natives who served at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, when the base was attacked by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941. Buckley served as Fire Controlman First Class on the USS Arizona, while the other three Pike Countians — Millard Burk, Jr.; Harding Coolidge Blackburn; and Glenn Homer Robinson, who all enlisted together — served on the USS Oklahoma. Of the four men, only Robinson survived the attack.

Recently, some of Buckley’s family donated several items to the Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum related to his service, and museum officials said that the artifacts reveals how Buckley came to serve at Pearl Harbor. Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum Director Angela Donner said that these artifacts come right as the nation recently commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.

“In part, that was why they donated it at this particular point in time, and because he was from Pike County just north of Pikeville, they really felt it was important to keep the memorabilia, the memory in the area where he came from, instead of sending it somewhere else to be displayed,” Donner said.

Buckley was born Aug. 22, 1922, and he was 19 years old when he was killed. After completing his training at Naval Station Great Lakes in Chicago, Illinois, Buckley had mailed a postcard to his mother, Lydia, dated Dec. 6, 1940. In it, he explained how he had been assigned to the USS Arizona and would immediately be departing for the five-day train trip to Bremerton, Washington, where he would board his new ship. This postcard was one of the items that the family donated to the museum.

Other items they donated for the exhibit included Buckley’s Purple Heart medal, which was awarded posthumously; a telegram sent to his family after the attack, saying that he was listed as “missing;” a photo of his graduating class as he completed his training for the U.S. Navy; a drawing of Buckley that museum officials believe he likely drew himself; and a certificate awarded to Buckley posthumously from former Kentucky Gov. Keen Johnson where he was named a Kentucky Colonel; among other artifacts.

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Japanese targeted the USS Arizona by dropping armor piercing bombs from about 3,000 meters. The fourth bomb that hit the ship caused an explosion that resulted in catastrophic damage — cracking the hull, destroying the inner structure of the front half of the ship, and igniting a fire that burned for two days. The USS Oklahoma was also targeted by the Japanese that day. After being hit with several torpedoes, the USS Oklahoma suffered massive internal damage and rolled onto its side, according to museum officials.

Blackburn and Burk were both among the 429 crew members of the USS Oklahoma who died at Pearl Harbor. Only 35 sets of remains were initially identified, with the rest being declared dead by missing. In 2018, Burk’s remains were identified using forensic techniques, and he was reburied in July 2019. Due to the difficulty of the salvage operation, the U.S. Navy decided to leave the USS Arizona at the bottom of Pearl Harbor. The soldiers who died that day are considered to be buried at sea, and Buckley’s remains lie there with his brothers in arms, according to museum officials.

Donner expressed the significance of the artifacts in how they help preserve Pike County’s history and its impact on the world on a larger scale.

“Having these official documents here in town helps connect Pikeville to the events of the larger world. I think that’s really important,” Donner said. “There’s two things I would really like to do with this museum. That’s, preserve the history and way of life that we have locally — with it being a small-knit community — but then also realize that Pikeville can interact with the world at large on a grander stage, and this is one perfect example. We had four young men from the county who were at Pearl Harbor at the time of the attack. Things that happen here can have an impact on things in the larger world, whether we realize it in some ways or not.”

The Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum is located at 172 Division Street, on the fourth floor of the former Hall of Justice building. The museum’s winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment on other days of the week. Tickets are $5 for adults, and $3 for students. For more information, call, (606)213-0134, or visit, www.bigsandyheritage.com.