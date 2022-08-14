Floyd County welcomed a new, but familiar, business to town on Aug. 8 as Big Sandy RECC held a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of its new office located in the Glyn View Plaza in Prestonsburg.

Bruce Aaron Davis, CEO of Big Sandy RECC, expressed his excitement about the new office in Floyd County.

“We can’t be any more excited,” Davis said. “We had been in a little office there in Citizens National Bank over in the CenterPoint location. This opportunity became available and we felt like it was a great move for us, but our membership, too.”

At the new Prestonsburg location, Big Sandy RECC will open on the eighth of every month, and remain open through the 20th of each month. Hours are from 7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Davis notes that customers who currently must travel to Paintsville will be offered the same services at the Prestonsburg location.

“Here at this office, what makes it so grand is, anything you can do at our Paintsville office, you can do right here in the Prestonsburg office. Davis continued, “So, no more trips to Paintsville that are unnecessary to do contracts or membership applications, you can do that right here in this office.”

Big Sandy RECC was established in 1940 as an energy cooperative to provide a benefit for electrical needs. It currently provides services for Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Magoffin, Martin and Morgan counties.

The cooperative has 1,100 miles of distribution line that provide electricity needs to its 13,000 members.