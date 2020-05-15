Big Sandy RECC announces that it is changing the format of its annual meeting in June.
The event is usually held at the Mountain Arts Center, with co-op members who attend being registered for door prizes.
This year, the meeting will be held virtually, beginning at 2 p.m. on June 11, via Facebook.
Members may visit the Paintsville office drive through or the Big Sandy RECC website to register for door prize drawings.
Big Sandy RECC reported that it will still be handing out its "traditional buckets of bulbs" during a member appreciation event at a later date.
"As disappointing as this is for Big Sandy RECC and our entire co-op family, safety is our top priority. Nothing is more important than you going home safely to your families each and every day, and that is why Big Sandy RECC’s Board made the decision to change plans for the annual meeting," the utility said in a statement. "Big Sandy RECC thanks people across our local communities who have taken food to others, helped neighbors, or called friends and relatives who have been home alone just to see how they were doing. We thank members for your patience with the changes that occurred in our operations with lobby closures and alternate work schedules due to concerns about COVID-19."
The company also thanked its linemen and field employees who have been working during the pandemic.
"Their efforts to restore service and keep the lights on is truly heroic work," the statement said.
For more information, visit Big Sandy RECC on Facebook. To register to win door prizes at the annual meeting, visit, bigsandyrecc.com.
