The Big Sandy region’s overall unemployment rate fell between April and May, but still remained nearly double what was seen at the same time in 2019 and one county in the region — Magoffin — retained the highest unemployment rate in the state.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics released county-level unemployment data for May on June 25, and it shows the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic both locally and statewide.

According to the data:

• The Big Sandy region overall (including Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties) had an unemployment rate of 12.9 percent in May, down from a 17.9 percent rate seen in April, in the midst of the most stringent of the measures restricting businesses in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. The May rate, however, is nearly double that of the rate seen in the region in May 2019, when 6.5 percent of the workforce was unemployed. The state’s rate in May was 10.9 percent, down from 16.2 percent in April, but up from 4.2 percent in May 2019. The state rate in May was lower than the national unemployment rate of 13 percent.

• Floyd County’s unemployment rate fell from 17.1 percent in April to 12.3 percent in May, still nearly double the county’s 6.5 percent rate seen in May 2019.

• Johnson County had the lowest unemployment rate in the region in May, at 11.7 percent, down from 16.0 percent in April, but still significantly higher than the 6.5 percent rate seen in May 2019.

• Magoffin County had the highest unemployment rate, not only in the region, but in the state in May, at 20.5 percent, down from 27.6 percent in April, but up from 9.1 percent in May 2019.

• Martin County had a 14.1 percent unemployment rate in May, down from 18.5 percent in April, but still above the 6.5 percent rate in May 2019.

• Pike County had the second-lowest unemployment rate in the region, at 12.2 percent in May, down from 17 percent in April, but higher than the 6.3 percent in May 2019.

According to a statement from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the lowest unemployment rates were seen in western and central parts of the state.

Carlisle County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 5.4 percent. It was followed by Clinton County, 6.4 percent; Hickman County, 6.5 percent; Lyon County, 6.7 percent; Monroe County, 6.8 percent; Pendleton County, 7.2 percent; Todd and Woodford counties, 7.4 percent each; Crittenden County, 7.5 percent; and Robertson County, 7.6 percent.

Magoffin County was followed by Marion County at 15.9 percent for the highest unemployment rates in Kentucky. Marion was followed by 15.5 percent; Jackson County, 14.6 percent; Lewis County, 14.4 percent; Edmonson and Leslie counties, 14.2 percent each; Martin and Trimble counties, 14.1 percent each; and Hancock County, 14 percent.