The Big Sandy Trail Riders Club held its “Fall Ride” over Labor Day weekend at German Bridge Campground.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 3, the event kicked off with a corn hole tournament at the campground. There was also a mini flea market in which vendors could bring items of their choice.

Kids had the opportunity to test their angling skills Saturday morning, as a fishing tournament was held at the headwaters of Dewey Lake. There was also a coloring contest under the picnic shelter for the children.

The Big Sandy Trail Riders, asked all participants at the event to adhere CDC guidelines and social distancing. Though a mask was not required for entry, many opted to wear them while in close quarters.

Gary Blankenship, organizer of the event, stressed the importance of having a safe event.

“We’re asking everyone to take precautions because of our COVID situation. We have had a tremendous turnout this weekend, and we want to thank the public for coming out and being cautious,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship, who, contracted COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic, knows firsthand what it’s like to have the virus..

“I personally had COVID myself, so I know exactly what’s going on. I lost a loved one, my brother, passed away last week from COVID, so I know what’s going on— that’s why we have to be very, very cautious, but, we have to keep living,” said Blankenship.

The BSTRC is also involved with the Shriners. Blankenship, is a High Priest and Prophet in the Oleika Temple of the organization.

“That’s what we do. We transport kids back and forth to the hospital, we take care of them. It’s hard not be involved in an organization like this, that helps the children,” Blankenship said.

Members of the club were granted free admission. For non-members the cost was $15 per person, or $25 for a family. Electric sites were $30 for the weekend and primitive sites were free of charge. Horse stalls were available for $12.50 per night.

The group will also host their annual German Bridge Fall Gathering Oct. 29-31, which will feature a Haunted Hayride, Trick-er-Trot for the kids and a Haunted House.