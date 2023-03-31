Following reports of wild pig sightings in parts of Magoffin, Johnson and Floyd counties, biologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are available to assist landowners experiencing problems with them, according to a statement from fish and wildlife.
Anyone who sees wild pigs, wild pig damage, or has trail camera photos of wild pigs on their property can contact Kentucky Fish and Wildlife biologist Terri Brunjes at, (502) 892-4548, or submit a report online at, fw.ky.gov/wildpigs.
Wild pigs are an exotic, invasive species that displace native game species like deer and turkey, negatively affecting hunter harvest. They also destroy crops and food plots and eat acorns in the fall, which many wildlife species heavily rely on as a food source.
Along with the USDA’s Wildlife Services, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is committed to finding and removing any wild pigs in the area. Free trapping services are available to anyone with a wild pig presence on their property.