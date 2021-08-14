Magic will be in the air Thursday, Aug. 12, as the Mountain Arts Center welcomes illusionist Jason Bishop.
Billed as America's Hottest Illusionist, Bishop's act infuses modern music, comedy and audience participation which keep the spectators engaged. His fast-paced-sleight-of-hand magic have landed him in some of the top venues across the world, according to a press release.
Bishop currently has one of the largest touring illusion shows and also performs illusions not performed by others, such as the Double Levitation. Bishop has also made a live goldfish emerge from an iPod touch.
Bishop has won the Magician Alliance of Eastern States Stage Award and Originality Award. He also won the Jack Gwynne Award for Excellence in Presentation. Bishop was voted 206 APCA Best Performing Artist of the Year.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. with tickets ranging from $18.00-$23.00. Purchase tickets by visiting www.macarts.com, calling, 1-888-MACARTS, or stop by the MAC box office.