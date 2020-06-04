Special to Appalachian
Local mining company Blackhawk Energy announced June 1 that it has been acquired by Czech Republic-based Sev.en Energy.
According to a statement, Blackhawk is one of the largest U.S. metallurgical coal producers.
With annual production capacity of 7-8 million tonnes of metallurgical coal among its five underground and open pit mining complexes in West Virginia and Kentucky, Blackhawk Mining is an important supplier of metallurgical coal both locally and internationally, the statement said. It also owns three thermal coal mine complexes producing 3-4 million tonnes per annum.
“This is a significant step for Sev.en Energy as the Group ventures fully into the metallurgical coal mining industry. Blackhawk is a great company with highly productive Tier-1 assets and large coal reserves. We look forward to working with Blackhawk, its management and employees to secure the long-term success of the company and establish a platform for further growth in the region,” said Sev.en Energy Executive Director Alan Svoboda, who is leading the international expansion of the Group.
Sev.en Energy currently owns coal mining and power generation assets in the Czech Republic, in the United Kingdom and in Australia. In the Czech Republic it is the largest privately-held operator of coal mines and conventional power plants with more than 3,500 employees, the statement said.
Sev.en Energy acquired in 2019 additional power generation assets from Swiss energy group Alpiq AG. It included two Czech coal-fired power plants in Kladno and Zlín with installed capacity of 588 MWe and 1,342 MWth.
