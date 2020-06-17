On June 12, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held as the City of Prestonsburg welcomed Blu-Horizon Realty. Blu-Horizon is owned and operated by broker Pamela Kidd, who has been licensed since 2002. She and the agents at Blu-Horizon are members of the National Association of Realtors and the Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. They look forward to assisting and meeting the housing needs of Eastern Kentucky. They can be reached at, (606) 263-8040.
