The Bluegrass Mountain Cup race series made a stop in Floyd County July 24-25, as the second race in the series was held high atop Sugarcamp Mountain in Prestonsburg.

The Bluegrass Mountain Cup is a trail-running and mountain biking series which offers men and women’s division as well as youth events.

The races kicked off Saturday morning with a 10K trail run with a 5K run/walk following. A youth mountain bike race kicked off at noon, with race organizers and adult participants riding in front and in back of the group for safety measures. First responders were also present at the event.

The BMC series started at Green River Lake, in Campbellsville on May 16. The Sugarcamp Mountain leg, was the second race in the series, with the next scheduled event set for July 31 through August 1, at PC Park in Nancy.

Race organizer Josh Patton said COVID-19 presented many struggles for the race series in 2020, but sponsors and supporters made it happen this year.

“We had to cancel everything in 2020, and we did some online virtual stuff to kind of help supplement and just give something during quarantine for everyone to do,” Patton said.

However, organizers know, there’s no substitute for being on the trail.

“We’re really, really happy to be able to get outside, work with both state parks, city, county and various officials from all over the state to make sure this series comes alive and we get to have a safe event, outside, and get to enjoy these trails that so many people have learned to use over the last 18 months,” said Patton.

The trail was lined with water and safety stations with the Prestonsburg High School basketball team serving volunteers to man the stations.

The City of Prestonsburg had been preparing for several days ahead of the event, clearing trails and making sure for a safe event for participants. Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton was also in attendance for the race.

“We’ve been working to make sure our trails are at their maximum beauty and aesthetically nice, and safe, we have EMS in the hills as well as the start/finish line,” said Stapleton. “You know, we’ve got almost 40 miles of trails that are just phenomenal — they’re second to none.”

A few locals faired well in the event. Assistant Floyd County Attorney Beth Shortridge won the women’s 5K race, with a time of 41.14. Johnson County’s Megan Salyer-Castle finished second with a time of 44:25.

The 11 and under Mountain Bike Race began at noon. The adult Mountain Bike Race slated for Sunday was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances by race organizers and local officials.