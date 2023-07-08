The future of John M. Stumbo Elementary and potential student rerouting were the center of discussion at Floyd County’s Board of Education’s June 26 meeting.

JMS principal Donna Robinson began by giving a presentation discussing the school’s achievements, including being recognized as a family-friendly school and having the highest staff attendance in the district.

After the presentation, board member William “Junior” Newsome brought the school’s future to discussion.

“There have been some concerns from parents throughout the community, and the public as well, about Stumbo consolidating with Betsy Layne” he said. “I can guarantee you that is not going to happen. We have never even discussed anything like that, and I myself would not vote for it because the people of this community deserve this school. So, we can put that to rest.”

Robinson thanked Newsome for bringing up the matter, saying she had been having a lot of phone calls from parents.

“It’s hard to have that conversation when you're not really sure what is going on,” she said. “We have a lot of people who are passionate about this school. It is truly the hub of the community. I have to fight for this school and for these kids because even though I’m from Martin, I feel like I’m from Mud Creek now. I’ve been here for 17 years, I know these kids’ and these families and I want what is best for them, that’s why I’m glad you dispelled that and relieved tension for both parents and staff members.

Robinson went on to present reasons why some more kids should be re-routed to JMS, discussing equity and time on bus.

“There is one group of kids who are on a bus 15.5 hours a week,” she said. Robinson also said more students would bring in more funding for the school, which has been the lowest funded school in the county for years, she said.

“We have had a high performing school for the past ten years,” Robinson said. “I’m not asking you to send kids to a low performing school, I’m asking you to do what’s fair and send the head of Little Mud and Toler Creek, who used to go to Stumbo, back to Stumbo.

Robinson re-iterated that the school had been able to do so much with the smallest amount of funds to work with.

“We’ve been the lowest funded school, with the fewest staff members, yet, we have been able to accomplish great things” she said. “Additional students would enhance academic and athletic opportunities.”

A few local community members voiced their concern with re-routing or redistricting students, saying students' and parents' opinions needed to be taken into consideration, and ultimately, the decision of where a child attends is up to them.

State Representative Ashley Tackett Lafferty stepped to the podium not to discuss redistricting, but JMS.

“I’m really thankful to hear that closing JMS is not an option at this time,” she said. “ I came here tonight to listen to any issues and remedies that are proposed. I’m not certain what the solution may be, but I am certain that closing JMS is not the answer. We appreciate your confirmation that our school is safe.”