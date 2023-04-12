Frustration continues to grow as boaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park’s marina remains closed due to electrical issues.

Wayne Pennington has kept his houseboat on Dewey Lake for several years. Recently, Pennington was preparing his boat for the upcoming season when he noticed blue flames coming from the meter box.

“The other night I was going to stay, but at about 11 p.m., I decided to go home, and that’s when I saw a big red spot. I got down to look at it and could tell it was electricity,” Pennington said. “Just so happens I didn’t turn on the water that night, and it’s a good thing or I wouldn’t be talking to you right now.

“We hardly got to use our boat at all last year, I think maybe one time. We didn’t have power all year,” said Pennington.

However, Pennington said the park did reimburse approximately $960 of his $2,400 rental fee.

Currently, the park has the marina roped off, with boaters only being able to access their boats through an escort.

“They’ve got the marina chained off to where if you go over there, you have to call and talk to them and they’ll escort you over to your boat and escort you back,” said Pennington.

Pennington’s neighbor, Chris Meade, and his wife sold their home several years ago to buy a boat on Dewey Lake. According to Meade, with the marina now closed, he and his wife are currently homeless.

“That’s our house. We live on our boat, so we don’t have any place else to go. We’re having to stay in a motel right now, but that gets expensive,” Meade said. “First they said it would be fixed in two weeks. Then, that turned into another two weeks, which kept turning into two weeks. Meade continued, “I was supposed to have my grand-baby down here this weekend, could you imagine what could’ve happened?”

According to Pennington and several of his neighbors, this has been an ongoing problem for some time.

“Everything is getting run-down,” Pennington said. “Everything is in really bad shape. The concrete docks are all busted up, if you’re not careful, you’ll fall down walking down the docks. Meade continued, “

According to Pennington, the state has sent an electrician to help remedy the problem.

With Gov. Andy Beshear’s recent announcement of $5.5 million going to JWSRP, boaters hope the issue will finally be addressed.

“My question is, why are they letting the docks go to the pots like that? Where is all this money going that we’re paying?” Pennington said.

95th Dist. state Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty said recently the funding was a highlight of this year’s legislative session, especially after JWSRP provided housing to those displaced by the July floods.

“Our beautiful park at Jenny Wiley has served a beautiful purpose by providing housing to those displaced by flood waters in Eastern Kentucky, and continues to provide countless benefits to our community,” she said. “Still, it is in desperate need of a lot of love and major repairs. The lodge in recent years has undergone a two-year structural bandaid, that is holding, but not getting any better, and our marina has been ailing for years.”

The marina at the park was recently shuttered due to electrical issues. Lafferty said she hopes the funding will get the park back to its former glory.

“I’m thrilled that our community has received this funding for repairs, and my vision for upgrades at the Jenny Wiley Lodge and Marina are even greater with other local leaders even helping to advocate for an archery range located upon the old golf course,” said Laferty.

Floyd County Schools have seen early success since fielding archery teams, with several schools claiming titles.

“Archery is a very popular school sport, and such an improvement would not only benefit our students, but would also help to bring revenue to Eastern Kentucky during competitions,” Laferty said. “Needless to say, I was thrilled to see over $5 million dollars for emergency repairs at Jenny Wiley state resort park added prior to final passage of this legislation.”