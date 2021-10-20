Saturday night was a homecoming of sorts, as Bobby and Teddi Cyrus took the stage at the Lucy and Willard Kinzer theater inside the Mountain Arts Center.
The duo also brought along some of their friends including bluegrass legends Don Rigsby and Ronnie Bowman to perform.
Bobby, comes from a musical family, which one could tell just by the last name alone. He is the first cousin of country music superstar, and Flatwoods native, Billy Ray Cyrus.
However, he’s not the only one with a musical background.
Wife Teddi, grew up singing in her grandfather’s church in Drift,. It seemed only natural, with her mother being an accomplished pianist and singer, as well as her father playing multiple instruments, that she would carry on the mantle.
The duo was backed by the Kentucky Opry, of which Teddi Cyrus is also a longtime member.
They performed country and gospel favorites, including a popular rendition of “How Great Thou Art.”