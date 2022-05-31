Body found in Prestonsburg identified as that of missing man

Kentucky State Police announced May 31 that they have identified a body found recently as that of a missing Floyd County man.
In a statement, KSP Post 9 said that the body found May 25 was identified as that of Gordon McKinney, 54, of Harold, who was reported missing May 12 after last being seen on May 9.
According to a separate statement from KSP, at approximately 3 p.m., May 25, the agency received a report advising a human body had been located.
Investigators responded to the scene, the statement said, and determined through the preliminary investigation that emergency personnel had located an unidentified body in the Levisa Fork River. The body, the statement said, was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.
McKinney’s cause of death remains under investigation, the statement said.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Det. Mark Branham, who was assisted at the scene by KSP Post 9 personnel, the Prestonsburg Police Department and Prestonsburg Fire Department.