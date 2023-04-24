The Floyd County Board of Education voted at its special meeting April 17 to stay with the same school photographer for individual school pictures as it used last year — and for the same rate.

Lifetouch won the bid for individual school pictures which will cost a total of $29.99 per student, the same rate as a year ago.

Lifetouch will receive an 80 percent commission, while the FCSD will receive a 20 percent commission from each photo.

The board also read the bid for lawn care services at Floyd Central High School. Spurlock Construction was the lone bid on the project, at a cost of $27,000. The board took no action on the bid.

If accepted, the FCHS campus will be broken down into four parts — Sections A, B, C and D.

Section A - $4,200 per acre

Section B - $2,000 per acre

Section C - $300 per acre

Section D - $2,500 per acre

The board will vote on the bid at its next regular meeting on April 24.