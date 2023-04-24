4-19 BOE.jpg

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd, right, looks on as bids are opened for individual school pictures at the April 17 meeting of the FCBOE.

The Floyd County Board of Education voted at its special meeting April 17 to stay with the same school photographer for individual school pictures as it used last year — and for the same rate.

Lifetouch won the bid for individual school pictures which will cost a total of $29.99 per student, the same rate as a year ago.

Lifetouch will receive an 80 percent commission, while the FCSD will receive a 20 percent commission from each photo.

The board also read the bid for lawn care services at Floyd Central High School. Spurlock Construction was the lone bid on the project, at a cost of $27,000. The board took no action on the bid.

If accepted, the FCHS campus will be broken down into four parts — Sections A, B, C and D.

Section A - $4,200 per acre

Section B - $2,000 per acre

Section C - $300 per acre

Section D - $2,500 per acre

The board will vote on the bid at its next regular meeting on April 24.

