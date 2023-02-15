The Floyd County Board of Education held a special called meeting on Feb. 13, where members received an update on the status of Prestonsburg High School’s new track.
Michael Hughes, with RossTarrant Architects, told the board assuming bidding goes as planned, he hopes the project will start in April and be completed by the fall.
Board chair Linda Gearheart asked Hughes about the timeline to start the project.
“Do you think April is a good starting time?” Gearheart asked. “I’m just asking because they could do some home meets on the track the way it is now.”
“I think April is about right,” Hughes said. “Then they’ll hit the ground running in the warm summer months especially.”
“That’s our target, is August,” Hughes said. “The plan is to have everything ready before football season.”