The Floyd County Board of Education recognized several members of the district at its March 27 meeting.

During the month of February, 10 classrooms from the district were ranked in the top 20 in the Big Sandy region in Early Childhood Development.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd congratulated the classes on their extraordinary achievement.

“Twenty classrooms were recognized from Johnson, Martin, Magoffin, Pike and Floyd Counties, and of the 20 (classrooms), Floyd County had 10,” Shepherd said. “Our Early Childhood Team is the foundation for everything we do in this county with instruction.”

The board also recognized its many community partners. The Lighthouse Beacon Foundation, founded by Karen and Stanley Pigman, provides Floyd County students the opportunity to pursue engineering through the University of Kentucky by attending virtual sessions and even conferences on campus.

The couple also awarded three Floyd County students with the Karen and Stanley Pigman Engineering Technology Scholarship, with Tristian Firestein, Bradley Jervis and Michael Hall receiving the award.

Lifeguard Ambulance Services, the East Kentucky Science Center and the Floyd County Attorney’s office were also recognized for their partnerships with FCS.

Dr. Chandra Varia was recognized by Allen Elementary School for being Kentucky’s School Board Member of the Year.

Varia has represented District 2 at the FCBOE for more than 20 years, and has been a staunch advocate for Early Childhood Education and attendance.

This month’s meeting was held at Allen Elementary School, with principal Kyle Shepherd presenting Varia with a video from students congratulating her on her win.

Varia received a standing ovation from those in attendance.

However, she turned her focus to board business immediately.

“Everywhere in the county is so low in attendance, and I have no idea what we’re going to do to increase that attendance.” Varia continued, “Everywhere it’s the same problem, every school.”

Varia praised Allen Elementary School over the cleanliness of the school’s restrooms, a ritual she says she performs whenever she enters a school.

“Your restroom looks really wonderful,” Varia said. “It’s clean. I always check the restrooms when I go somewhere.”