The Floyd County Board of Education reported about $500,000 in savings through its school health nurse program this school year.
In a meeting May 18, the board approved the year-end health aide report, showing the district addressed health issues 24,114 times during the school year and that 21,185 students were able to stay at school after health issues were addressed.
Superintendent Danny Adkins reported during a May 18 meeting that school health aids have obtained 100 thermal thermometers and other supplies that can be used when schools reopen.
The report shows school nurses supervised distribution of 5,339 medications to 66 students during the year, provided 600 vision screenings, 600 hearing screenings, checked 425 students for lice, check blood pressure for 550 staff and provided more than 3,700 health-related trainings, among other services, at schools.
The savings district-wide was recorded as nearly $498,500, with savings per school recorded as being between $9,859 at Floyd Central, where 554 health services were provided; $106,200 at Prestonsburg Elementary, where 5,112 health services were provided, and $110,200 in savings at South Floyd Elementary, where 5,116 health services were provided.
The number of days students have been in school this school year decreased because of in-person class restrictions that have been required in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the year-end health services report saved the district more than $700,000, with about 33,300 health services provided.
Last June, the Floyd County Board of Education continued its partnership with the Floyd County Health Department to provide these services, approving a $17,000 contract for the health department to provide immunizations for students and staff and a $36,500 contract for three registered nurses to provide direct health services to schools this school year. The health department bills Medicaid and/or insurance companies for reimbursements of costs and the school district provides facilities in which the nurses work, the contracts say.
