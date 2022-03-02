Eastern Kentucky’s own Tyler Booth rocked the stage at the Mountain Arts Center Saturday, February 26, to a sold out crowd.
Booth, a native of Campton in Wolfe County, is a rising star on the country music scene, recently signing a joint venture with Villa40 Records and Sony Music Nashville. He performed hits such as, “Grab the Reins” and “Already Got One,” from his latest EP.
The MAC had a huge week with legendary bluegrass group Blue Highway performing on Friday night, February 25.
For a complete list of upcoming shows at the MAC, visit, www.macarts.com.