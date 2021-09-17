Ky. 1427 at mile point 5.48, the intersection with Copperas Lick Branch Road in Floyd County, will close to all traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 8 a.m. The site will remain closed for seven calendar days so that a concrete box culvert can be removed and a new aluminum box culvert installed.
Traffic will be maintained to Copperas Lick Branch Road; traffic must go out toward Bonanza.
“The culvert is right at the county road entrance” said Matt Moore, D12 Prestonsburg Section Engineer. “We will leave room for traffic to access Copperas Lick.”
Highway District 12’s Allen Maintenance Superintendent Todd Harris said the 4-foot by 8-foot concrete culvert that runs underneath the roadway shows signs of significant deterioration and must be demolished and removed. It will be replaced by a slightly larger aluminum structure that must be assembled on site, set on grade, and backfilled.
“This project has been planned for a couple of months,” Harris said, “but material shortages prevented us from starting sooner. In fact, our supplier just completed manufacturing the aluminum culvert earlier this week.”
Harris estimates the work will take a full week, from September 21 through September 27. “Of course, we will reopen the road as soon as the work is finished, but we think it will take a good seven days, during which time there will be an open trench from one side of the road to the other. We understand that this is a major inconvenience for people who use this section of 1427 on a regular basis, and we truly appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience.”
People need to find an alternate route during this time. The road will be closed to all traffic 24 hours a day until the new drain is installed and the pavement replaced.