PIKEVILLE — The Breaks Interstate Park has released this year’s schedule for spring and fall elk viewing tours.

Breaks Park offers guided elk viewing tours during the spring and fall seasons every year into Virginia’s elk restoration zone. This year’s spring tours take place on March 5, 12, 19; April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; and May 7, 14. Then, the fall tours are scheduled for Aug. 20, 27; Sept. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 30; and Oct. 1, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29. Start times for the tours vary from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. depending on the day. Tickets are $20 for children ages 12 and under, and $35 for adults.

The tours, which last about three hours, allow visitors to view elk and other animals that roam central Appalachia, like whitetail deer, wild turkey and even black bears. They also include a picnic meal and bottled water from the Rhododendron Restaurant. Breaks Park Superintendent Austin Bradley said that the park has a 100 percent success rate for spotting elk during the tours.

“It’s an absolutely beautiful area, and it’s very scenic,” Bradley said. “We leave before sunset, and it’s dark by the time we return. Come prepared with a good camera. The elk typically move the most right on the edge of it being dark out, so bring with you a lens that will work better for low-light photography.”

Spring tours take place during a time where the cows are ready to give birth and the bulls are shedding their racks, while the herds are grouping back up for the summer months. Bradley said that any tour guests who find a shedded elk rack gets to take it home. Then, the fall tours take place during a time when Virginia’s elk herd is in rut, and guests often witness large groups of elk, the majestic bugling of the bull elk and even fights between the bulls to establish dominance.

Bradley said that the elk in the area where the tours take place have become more tolerant of the tour vehicles over time, though they can still become startled by hearing the sounds of people walking toward them.

“Our guests do a fantastic job and don’t approach the elk on foot,” he said. “We try to do the tours in a way where we don’t bother the elk or alter their behavior,” he said.

Kentucky and Virginia began efforts to restore the elk populations of their states in the mid-1990s and 2012, respectively. Kentucky now has the the largest elk herd of any state located on the Eastern side of the Mississippi River, with a current estimate of 15,876 animals reported in 2019, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

Before these restoration efforts were made, though, Bradley said, elk were nearly extinct in the Appalachian Mountains about 150 years ago due to hunting and habitat loss. This fact, he said, makes the tours more impactful and special.

“They’ll be experiencing firsthand one of the best conservation stories of the Eastern United States,” he said. “To hear the bugle of a bull elk, for 150 years, that sound was basically unheard of here in the mountains.”

Guests are encouraged to wear long pants, season appropriate clothing in earth colors and bring their own cameras/binoculars. Also, they are encouraged to refrain from wearing heavily scented perfumes or body sprays as elk have a very developed sense of smell and may run from strong scents.

Handicapped persons unable to ride the tour bus will be allowed to follow the tour bus in their personal vehicle on the elk tour. Their vehicles should have good ground clearance and be able to navigate gravel and dirt roads. Vehicles with low ground clearance could experience scraping and dragging along the unimproved road at the viewing site. The Breaks Interstate Park is not responsible for any damage to personal vehicles while in the restoration zone, according to park officials.

For more information, call the Breaks Park front desk at, (276)865-4413, ext.0, or visit, www.breakspark.com, and under the “Outdoor Activities” tab, click on “Elk Tours.”