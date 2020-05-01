Construction started Monday, April 20, on the first of 47 bridges in Highway District 12 that are included in a 106-bridge, $93.3 million joint venture contract awarded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to Central Bridge Company and Bizzack, both of Lexington.
Completion date for the entire 106-bridge contract is November 2023, Highway District 12 reported, and construction on bridges set to be repaired in Floyd County will begin next year.
"The design-build contract is part of KYTC’s Bridging Kentucky initiative to improve the safety and soundness of more than 1,000 bridges throughout Kentucky. Some bridges will be rehabilitated, others replaced with improvements that remove posting requirements and add at least 75 years to the life of the bridges," a press release said.
The first bridge under construction is on Ky. 2034, Crafts Colley, in Letcher County.
The remaining 46 bridges to be repaired include 12 others in Letcher County, five in Floyd County, one in Johnson County, one in Lawrence County, 14 in Knott County, three in Martin County and 10 in Pike County.
Highway District 12 provided estimated start times for these projects, reporting that it is not currently known how COVID-19 will affect start dates.
In Floyd County, construction is expected to start on:
•A bridge on Ky. 550 over Brush Creek and a bridge on Ky. 194 over Cow Creek at Twin Branch in March 2021
•A bridge on Ky. 1427 in Bonanza, over Abbott Creek, in July 2021
•A bridge on Bryant Branch over the Left Fork of Beaver Creek in August 2022
•A bridge on Ky. 466 in upper Weeksbury over the Left Fork of Beaver Creek, in March 2023
Additional information about Bridging Kentucky is available on the program’s website, BridgingKentucky.com.
For more information about bridge projects in neighboring counties, visit the District 12 Facebook page.
