Johnson County’s Audrianna McCabe is the 2023 Big Sandy Area Community Action Program Eula Hall Community Advocate Scholarship recipient. She is pursuing a degree in nursing at the Galen College of Nursing.

The Eula Hall Community Advocate Scholarship, according to a statement from BSACAP, is an annual $2,000 one-time cash scholarship that is awarded to an applicant that is eligible for the Community Services Block Grant Scholarship. Applications are available annually in May and awarded in July. Applicants must be from the five counties serviced by BSACAP, which consist of Johnson, Floyd, Martin, Magoffin and Pike.

“This specific scholarship is so important to BSACAP because it honors the late Eula Hall, who dedicated her life to advocating for the success and care of Eastern Kentuckians,” the statement said. “Recipients of the Eula Hall Community Advocate Scholarship are those that the BSACAP believes share similar values of service and community pride.”

Eula Hall was not only a member of the BSACAP Board of Directors, the statement said, she also established the Mud Creek Clinic — now called the Eula Hall Heath Center. McCabe originally heard of Eula Hall and her efforts while volunteering there. McCabe was motivated by Eula Hall’s legacy of compassion and hard work, wanting to provide Eastern Kentucky patients with that same level of care.

Due to being hospitalized for pulmonary embolisms, a condition in which blood clots block the pulmonary arteries, McCabe says that she knows what it’s like to be a patient; furthermore, she knows what it’s like to endure prejudice as a low-income patient from Eastern Kentucky.

“As a nurse, it’s very important that I eradicate a lot of the stigma around patients that come from our area and come from poor means,” McCabe said. “I want to provide them with the experience and compassion that I never received.”

She also wants to show her four children that being from Eastern Kentucky or coming from poor means —or whatever may be viewed as a “barrier” by some — is not something that can separate them from their dreams.”

According to McCabe, status does not determine success.

“I want to show my kids that anything is possible,” McCabe said. “No matter where you come from. No matter what you come from, you can do anything. If you set your mind to something, with hard work, you will succeed.”

The scholarship program, the statement said, is made possible by Community Services Block Grant with funds made available by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

To check for eligibility for the CSBG and Eula Hall Community Advocate scholarship, visit, bsacap.org/program/scholarships.

For any further information or questions, email, info@bsacap.org, or call, 1 (888) 658-3641.