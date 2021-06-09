Big Sandy Community and Technical College will lift all COVID-19 protocols beginning June 14, the school announced in a statement June 8. Campuses will operate with full in-person access. Changes are based on the Center for Disease Control (CDC). BSCTC will no longer require healthy check-in requirements.
Healthy practices will still be encouraged, such as washing hands and isolating when sick. People are encouraged to wear masks as they deem appropriate. There are no social distance guidelines.
President Sherry Zylka stated, “Our Healthy at Work Team has worked diligently to prevent the virus, and we are proud there has been minimal outbreak within the college community. It has been of utmost importance to do all we can to keep everyone safe.”
For more information about BSCTC’s COVID-19 protocols, email Dean Myra Elliott at, myrat.elliott@kctcs.edu.
For information regarding the summer or fall semesters, email, bs-enrollbsctc@kctcs.edu or phone, (606) 886-3863.