Residents of Floyd County know all too well the destruction severe weather can cause.

So, it was no surprise that when powerful tornadoes ravaged Western Kentucky, groups and organizations all over Floyd County jumped to action.

Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s CDL truck driving program set up a trailer at the Mountain Arts Center beginning Dec. 16.

The tractor-trailer was loaded with items such as water, Hygiene products, toys for Christmas, baby items such as wipes, diapers, new formula, and anyone could donate.

The truck pulled out Dec. 17 headed for western Kentucky. The 18-wheeler traveled to the City of Dawson Springs, a town that has so far, lost 28 lives.

According to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, who, traveled to western Kentucky right after the storms passed, spoke of the scene upon arriving at a recent ribbon-cutting.

“It’s just utter devastation. The path was a 1,000 yards wide. You really can’t understand until you see it,” Stapleton said.

According to Greta Heintzelman Slone, director of strategic communications at BSCTC, the school is open to the possibility of having another event to send help.

“We’re looking to partner with any organization or local business that would be interested,” Heintzelman Slone said.

Others such as Floyd County Schools, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams office and local businesses have all pitched in to send relief.