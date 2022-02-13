Big Sandy Community and Technical College provides an additional opportunity to enroll in classes this spring semester. The eight-week semester starts on March 14 and ends on May 8, 2022.

Save thousands of college dollars by registering for BSCTC classes such as medical terminology, human health and wellness, general psychology, and introduction to sociology.

From fast program training with our Workforce Solutions to technical hands-on careers and traditional college transfer pathways, BSCTC offers many options to help you accomplish your goals. A college degree from BSCTC can save you thousands of college dollars right here at home.

New students can also follow these easy steps to navigate the admissions process:

Complete an admissions application online at www.bigsandy.kctcs.edu

Apply for financial aid by completing the FAFSA at www.fafsa.ed.gov

Schedule an advising session by calling 606-886-3863

You are also welcome to simply stop by our campus locations (Paintsville, Prestonsburg or Pikeville) and create the plan that will get you on a new career path.