Mountain Manor of Paintsville recently partnered with Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Workforce Development to host a job fair on February 24, at Mountain Manor’s campus in Paintsville.
In connection with the BSCTC, the long-term care facility is now offering a pathway to a new career. For those interested, they can now receive on-site training for state registered nursing assistants, as well as tuition assistance for Kentucky medication aides and LPN education.
Mountain Manor’s COO/DON Jessica Thacker praised the partnership between the Manor and the college.
“This is an amazing opportunity for our region and community, it’s our way of giving back and training our own. We appreciate BSCTC working with us to advance the careers of those who desire to do so, or who may not have the opportunity otherwise,” Thacker said.
BSCTC Workforce Development is planning another job fair at Mountain Manor on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.