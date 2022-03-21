Big Sandy Community and Technical College is hosting a unique opportunity for high school teachers called GenCyber Appalachian Solutions Teachers Academy (ASTA) to be held June 13- 17 to assist in any discipline to develop and integrate cyber subjects into their courses.

The purpose of this week-long hybrid summer camp is to spread awareness about cybersecurity to students that normally do not have access. Academy participants will engage in hands-on explorations of the many aspects of security including ethics, networks, phishing, social engineering, ethical hacking and password management/cracking.

The 2022 academy will be open to only 20 high school teachers within the BSCTC service area to include Floyd, Martin, Magoffin, Pike and Johnson counties.

Academy participants will also develop lesson plans for delivering cybersecurity content in high school curricula. Academy participants will explore the world of cybersecurity with experts in the field through fun, real-world learning experiences enhanced by close teacher-student interaction. Camp activities also include interactive lectures, games, career exploration and campus tours.

To ensure a level playing field, GenCyber camps are open to all high school teachers at no cost, and participants will be provided a stipend.

Funding is provided by the National Security Agency. The GenCyber program is financially supported by the National Science Foundation and other federal partners on an annual basis.

For more information contact Dr. Kathryn Miller, Computer and Information Technology – Cybersecurity Program Coordinator by calling, (606) 218-1259, or email at, kmiller0045@kctcs.edu.

To apply, visit, bigsandy.kctcs.edu, and search Appalachian Solutions Teacher Academy.