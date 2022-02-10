Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s McCall Gallery is recognizing Black History month with several events and exhibits.

Those events include:

Art Exhibition: “A Place for All People”

Feb 7 – March 11

McCall Art Gallery of BSCTC

A commemorative poster exhibition celebrating the opening of the Smithsonian’s African American History and Culture Museum on September 24, 2016

The posters highlight key artifacts that tell the rich and diverse story of the African American experience.

Lecture: “More Than Just Victims: African American Contributions to American Culture”

February 9 11:40 a.m.– 12:40 p.m.

Gearheart Auditorium, BSCTC

Too often African Americans are portrayed as passive victims. Join history professor Tom Matijasic, Ph.D., as he discusses the numerous contributions that African Americans have made to the development of a unique American culture.

Lecture: “The Biology of Skin Color”

February 28 11:40 a.m.– 12:40 p.m.

Gearheart Auditorium, BSCTC

Join Biologist Agus Sofyan, Ph.D., as he explains how variation of skin color arose as an adaptation to varying exposure to UV-light in different parts of the world.

Masks are required.

Lectures can also be viewed live on Facebook, @McCallArtGalleryBSCTC, and, @BigSandyCTC

For more information, contact, Tim Smith tsmith0087@kctcs.edu, or Tina Ousley at, tousley0001@kctcs.edu