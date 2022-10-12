Big Sandy Community and Technical College has announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art dental facility, the East Kentucky Oral Health Training Center (EKOHTC). A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Oct. 7.

The center, according to a statement from BSCTC, will be the new home for the College's Dental Assisting/Dental Hygiene Integrated Program (DA/DH program) certificate, diploma, and A.A.S. degree programs and the Community Dental Health Coordinator (CDHC) certificate.

EKOHTC will become a site for Central Regional Dental Testing Service (CRDTS) and a hub for training the region's oral health professionals (incumbent workers and small businesses) in continuing education, updated technology, telehealth and emerging oral health treatment, the statement said.

Delta Dental and Workforce Opportunities (WORC): A Grant Initiative for the Appalachian Region through the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration funded the creation of EKOHTC.

Dr. Jill Keaton, BSCTC’s program coordinator of Dental Hygiene/Dental Assisting said, “We are proud to serve eastern Kentucky by providing oral healthcare while educating future dental professionals. We are enthusiastic about the positive impact we will have on our region.”

The center will increase the region's capacity to provide a reliable pipeline of trained oral health professionals to mitigate the oral health disparities in our communities, the statement said.

“The opening of our new dental clinic signifies the power of partnerships to accomplish milestones. As the community college, we strive to be purveyors of hope for the people of our region; these are the investments we seek,” stated BSCTC President Telly Sellars.

EKOHTC, the statement said, features 20 operatories and the latest technological advances in oral health/dental care. BSCTC is committed to serving 200 incumbent workers through continuing education and workforce training customized for oral health professionals in the region.

Continuing education and workforce training will focus on coronal polishing and radiology certifications for dental assistants, laser debridement, and local anesthesia for dental hygienists, telemedicine and others to support and grow the oral health/dental care workforce in the region, the statement said.