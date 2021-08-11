Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Prestonsburg Campus is preparing to open for the fall term.

BSCTC will offer in person classes starting next week. However, they will also offer online and Sync classrooms, which allow students to remain home, yet, sit in on the in-person classes.

The college wants to offer a customized educational experience for its students with all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

The college has registration going on now, but students can also register later in the semester.

Dr. Sherry Zylka, president of BSCTC, wants the community to know student safety is a top priority.

“We want people to know we’re here, and we’re going to keep them safe,” said Zylka.

BSCTC will also be offering the COVID-19 vaccine on campus.

The college has also received federal funding which has allowed debt for the 2020 year to be erased. The funding also allows for a stipend for students to purchase laptops and other educational needs.

The NEST Program, even gives students access to canned food and cereal, as well as professional clothing if they are applying for a job.

“It’s forced us to get creative and flexible and look at things through a different lens,” Zylka said.

BSCTC also has a new Cyber Security program being offered on campus for the fall semester. Cyber Security experts can work from anywhere which should appeal to students in our region.

The college has plans to hold a Community Day on Sept. 10, to honor the victims of Sept. 11, and first responders. An event will follow that showcases all the colleges many programs.

BSCTC has four campuses, located in Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Paintsville and Hager Hill. You can register for classes on their website, www.bigsandy.kctcs.edu.