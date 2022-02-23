PIKEVILLE — The Big Sandy Community and Technical College and Pikeville Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 18 to celebrate the grand opening of the new Pikeville campus for its nursing program.

BSCTC currently offers a two-year nursing program at the Prestonsburg campus. However, the grand opening on Feb. 18 marked the opening of BSCTC’s new Pikeville campus, where it will also house its nursing program. The additional campus, which is located in the same building as the Appalachian Valley Autism (AVA) Center, was created with the help of Pikeville Medical Center and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Pikeville Medical Center President and CEO Donovan Blackburn, PMC Board of Directors Chairman Ron Burchett, PMC Senior Vice President Dr. Aaron Crum, BSCTC Nursing Program Administrator and Coordinator Dr. Patsy Jackson and BSCTC Acting President and CEO Dr. Denise King delivered speeches at the event, all in favor of what this new campus holds for the future of the nursing program and of healthcare in the region.

Blackburn said that the facility allows for more training to take place in order to prepare more students to become nurses, which are in high demand nationwide.

“Coming together is what we’re here to celebrate. It’s not just the building, it’s not just the curriculum, it’s not just the hospital, but it’s the product,” Blackburn said. “The product is granting an opportunity for our young students to be able to come in and to have a career to be able to serve the region. So, I salute those of you who are here today.”

The United States is currently experiencing a critical nursing shortage as there is a growing demand for healthcare services across a multitude of specialties. Reports project that 1.2 million new registered nurses (RNs) will be needed by 2030 to address the current shortage, according to a 2021 study conducted by the University of St. Augustine.

Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin also delivered a video message at the ceremony, since she could not attend in person, and she congratulated the students for their decisions to become nurses. She emphasized how important it is to end the rural healthcare shortage that has impacted Appalachia for decades, and she said that ARC is dedicated to helping with that mission.

“The biggest piece in the puzzle in ending the rural healthcare shortage in Appalachia is training the next generation,” she said.