Big Sandy Community and Technical College announced on June 12 its plans for reopening in the fall semester.
According to a statement from the college, BSCTC embraces the “new normal” to maintain safety and to ensure that students have a safe opportunity to attend college at home during these turbulent times.
Myra T. Elliott, Dean of Strategic Initiatives, is BSCTC’s Healthy at Work Coordinator. She and her team of faculty and staff are taking every precaution recommended by the CDC to ensure facilities are as safe as possible, the statement said. Dean Elliott stated, “We are eager to welcome everyone to return to our campuses. We are in a “new normal,” and we are adopting all possible measures to maintain safety.”
There is indeed a “new normal,” and BSCTC adheres to these changes:
• Masks will be required for everyone.
• Social distancing will be followed.
• All employees will take training before returning to campus.
• All employees will do an online health check each day to make sure they are healthy before coming to work.
• Some common areas will be closed to avoid large groups congregating.
• Campus maintenance and operations staff will continue to clean and sanitize.
President Sherry Zylka stated, “Health and safety are always our top priority, but because of COVID-19, we’ve had to become even more vigilant.”
More information on programs and enrollment can be found at, www.bsctc.edu, or call, (606) 886-3863. Feel free to also email, bs-enrollbsctc@kctcs.edu
