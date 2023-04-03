Jill Hamlin, assistant director of Fine Arts at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, was recently selected to moderate a panel at the Music Tourism Convention. The convention is set to be held April 11 through April 14 in Cleveland, Mississippi.

“It’s a global event that brings industry professionals together from all over the world, who are related to the arts in different ways,” Hamlin said. “Some may be producers, directors, venue managers and so on.”

Hamlin said her booth will be centered around music in relation to the community.

“I will be moderating the panel ‘revitalizing my city through music tourism so I will be leading the discussion regarding that topic” she said.

Hamlin, who is the founder/ director of the Mountain Arts Center’s Appy Awards, said she’s ecstatic to be a part of the event.

Despite the convention’s name, Hamlin said, it isn’t all centered around music and the arts.

“They give insight and expertise on how to host events, and what events like this can do for tourism, the community and the arts in general” she said. “They will also be discussing budgeting and economic factors. If you bring people into a community, it is helping your tourism, small and large businesses, hospitals and schools. Nothing brings people together like the arts.”

Hamlin said this opportunity is a dream come true.

“This is my first time going, but I’ve always wanted to go to one of their conferences. They are the ‘go-to’ conference within the music, arts and tourism retrospect” she said. “If you have any questions, they are the ones you want to speak to, they will help you find the answers.”

Hamlin said she plans to use this experience to help promote Appalchia and Eastern Kentucky.

“I am honored to be able to go be a moderator, and a representative for BSCTC, the MAC and Eastern Kentucky,” she said. “It’s an honor that I do not take lightly, at all.”