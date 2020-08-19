Eastern Kentucky has always been viewed a little differently, something Big Sandy Community and Technical College embraces, as the college's Skills U director says the program is creating a "different way" for individuals to receive not only their GED but other skills.
On Monday, August 17, Dr. Tammy Castle, Skills U Director at Big Sandy Community and Technical College discussed the program which she said is the new brand for adult education and literacy.
Since, the early 1990s Castle said, the program at the state and national level was called Adult Education and Literacy. However, in 2018, the brand changed in hopes of gearing more towards additional training as opposed to just an individual's GED or receiving tutoring and literacy service .
"It all culminated into a brand that also fostered post-secondary education of any type," Castle said. "Whether that be certification or degree."
Castle said Skills U still encompasses all those elements and the main priority of the program is to help individuals earn their GED. But, secondly, it is also to help those individuals transition to some type of skills training or whatever it may be that helps them gain employment and a career.
The GED is available to everyone, but, if an individual believes he or she needs additional help in math, English or any of the other core subjects, then Castle said those individuals should enroll in the Skills U program. According to Castle, the program is at no cost to the student, who once enrolled, are provided tests related to basic adult education.
"That just kind of lets us know where that student is overall," Castle said. "We also provide them with the GED ready test, which are required by the state of Kentucky and they have to achieve a certain score on each part.
"There's four parts and those are math, social studies, science and reading/language," she added.
The program helps individuals target each subject one at a time, as opposed to dealing with all at the same time.
"We have a very targeted approach," Castle said. "And, in 2018, we redesigned the entire GED curriculum that we offer so that we could make it a more targeted approach. That way students aren't spending a lot of time earning a GED."
Castle said she believes there's a misconception among the population that earning your GED is the same as earning one's high school diploma. That's not the case, according to Castle, and that misconception is something she believes keeps individuals from attempting to pursue the diploma. With Skills U's targeted approach, individuals scores will be looked at and that's what is targeted.
"Students don't need to know everything and they don't want to know everything," Castle said. "They want to be able to pass that test and move one with their lives."
Helping individuals obtain their GED is the priority, Castle said, so that's what individuals will work towards first. However, there are several ways to do that. First an individual and come in and enroll so they can work strictly on obtaining their GED, but through a partnership with KCTCS and Skills U, at the state level, a program called GED plus is available.
"This allows the student to come in, enroll with Skills U to work on their GED," Castle said. "But, they can also enroll with the college in a certificate program, in one of the five sector areas, and they can work towards a certificate at the same time they're earning their GED.
"All in one semester," she added.
The great thing about this program, according to Castle, is that it's at "no cost" to the student. Those funds are provided through the Work Ready scholarship, which she said is a state scholarship. In addition to that, KCTCS provides an approximate $400 stipend for things such as books.
"One of the most popular programs is the CNA program," Castle said. "So they can go into the certified nursing assistants program and then work on their GED at the same time, hopefully within that semester they can earn both and go work."
With the current COVID-19 changing plans for many schools during this time, Castle said, Skills U is prepared to offer its students the "flexibility" they need to ensure they learn in the most comfortable environment for each individual. According to her, the program already offers students the online learning avenue.
"We have a lot of students who work and can't come to face to face classes," Castle said. "We had already begun creating that online environment for students prior to COVID-19, so we were ready, but we realized we still had a lot to do."
Castle said the Google Classroom and Zoom, among others, help individuals learn in what she said is an environment more geared for adults. Feedback regarding online, she said has been great as its receive feedback on what's working.
"It's been a learning process for everyone," Castle said. "But, we have a great a team of people who are very flexible," Castle said.
Skills U offers both online options and in-person, which Castle said began on July 1. According to her, unlike traditional colleges, the program takes place year-round, so individuals can enroll at any time.
Castle said that Skills U and its staff will work with individuals regarding grants to help alleviate the cost which comes with taking the GED test.
"We just don't want people to think that the price of test should deter them of trying to further their education," Castle said. "Don't let that be a barrier. If you want a GED, come see us."
Skills U is available in Floyd, Pike, Johnson and Magoffin counties. Within those counties, Castle said, are outreach sites, which have been recently established.
"For instance, folks who live in Wheelwright, we have a class that is taught there once every week," Castle said. "We can help place them wherever they need to be so that they're not traveling so far."
Anyone interested in finding out more information regarding Skills U, or who would like to enroll, they can call the BSCTC at, (606) 886-3863, and choose option six. They can also call Skills U directly at, (606) 788-2887.
