With Big Sandy Community and Technical College preparing for its campuses to open this fall, college officials want individuals to know there is still time to register for classes, and with some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals will have more Aug. than ever.
BSCTC is set to begin classes Monday, August 17 and there is still time to register for classes as well as apply for financial aid.
"Here at Big Sandy, we're here for our community,” BSCTC Provost and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Denise King said. "We've got some great programs that can help support a number of great career paths, which folks within our community may want to pursue."
King said that although some classes begin later in the semester, she recommends that individuals go ahead and register as the college would prefer to have the majority of its students enrolled prior to the opening date for classes.
BSCTC Dean of Students Jimmy Wright said that, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the college needed to get creative with its advising techniques, which he added will be more flexible for the students.
"We came up with new ways to advise and reach out to our students," Wright said. "We're going to be doing team meetings virtually through a program with Microsoft. Students can now register for classes via texting our advisors and we've even had some staff reach out to students to inquire about what ways would be best for them during this time."
The two said that although there will be different options, students who wish to do so can still come to the campus to register and apply for financial aid.
Wright said because of COVID-19, the college has "streamlined" this process, as in the past, the college had not previously used virtual team meetings or other avenues for students to go through the registration process.
"It used to be the student would have to come on campus and that would be the only way they could registered," Wright said. "Now, students can call us the phone, we can text these students, we can video chat ... I really believe if anything, our processes have improved for the students, which will better help their success."
King said the key throughout this process has been "flexibility and sensitivity" because the college wants to be able to provide individuals the necessary tools for them to think things through and pick the best option.
"The first day of classes is Aug. 17," Wright said. "But we're encouraging students to register now, to ensure they can get into the best classes that suit the career path they are most interested in."
According to Wright, on Aug. 12 and 13 the college will be having late registration for individuals. The college, he said, will be open until 6:30 p.m., but added that if there are students there they will stay until the last one has received help.
Individuals interested in enrolling in classes at BSCTC can apply online at the schools website, www.bigsandy.kctcs.edu, or they can call the college's main campus (Prestonsburg) at, (606) 886-3863, for more information.
