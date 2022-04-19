Big Sandy Community host one of two performances of “York: Explorer'' by Hasan Davis, an author and performer from Berea, Kentucky.
The performance will take place Monday, May 2, at 7 p.m. in Prestonsburg at the Gearheart Auditorium of the Pike Building at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
If you can’t make the show in Prestonsburg, a second showing will be held Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at the Appalachian Arts Alliance Arts Station located at 612 Main Street in Hazard.
This powerful living history interpretation will introduce audiences to the heroic contributions and sacrifices made by York, an enslaved Kentuckian who was the only Black member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition from 1803 to 1806.
These events are sponsored by the East Kentucky Community Remembrance Project, which seeks to reckon with local history of racial lynchings and encourage learning and action for racial justice.
Additional co-sponsors include the Kentucky Arts Council, Kentuckians For The Commonwealth, Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center, SouthArts, Big Sandy Community and Technical College and Appalachian Arts Alliance.
These events are free and open to all. The performance lasts about 45 minutes and will be followed by a discussion with Davis, the actor portraying York.