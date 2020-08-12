Big Sandy Community and Technical is prepared for the opening of the fall semester on Aug. 17. All four campuses are sanitized daily, and many additional precautions are in place to keep students, faculty, and staff safe, according to a statement from BSCTC.
BSCTC also requires everyone on campus to wear a mask. The only exception to this rule is if wearing a mask would create a serious health or safety hazard. Any person seeking an exception will request approval from BSCTC’s Disability Support Services for accommodations. Upon approval, a face shield will be worn instead of a mask.
BSCTC encourages people to provide their own masks. Bandanas or other cloth coverings are acceptable as masks, and disposable masks may only be worn for one day and then placed in the trash. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend using masks that have an exhalation valve or vent.
Dean Myra Elliott, Healthy at Work coordinator, stated, “We are dedicated to providing safe classrooms and labs for our students to advance in their degrees and move our region forward.”
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, CDC highly recommends to wash one’s hands before putting on the face covering, secure the mask over the nose and mouth, and secure the mask under the chin and sides of the face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.