A large crowd converged on Archer Park July 29-31 for the 2021 “Burn Run,” a three-day memorial and celebration put on by the Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club.

The event included over 50 vendors, with inflatables for the kids and food booths throughout the park. All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Burn Unit at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Lexington.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton served as emcee of the event, which featured live music throughout the weekend.

“Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club is a first responder-firefighter group and they got together and they found this cause, and it’s the Burn Unit at Shriner’s Hospital. How could anyone argue with that for a cause?” said Stapleton.

Music at the Archer Park stage began on Friday evening with Front Porch Pickin’ kicking off at 6 p.m. The carnival, including rides, games and inflatables ran nightly until 9 p.m.

The event was also a memorial to fallen Brother’s Keeper President and Johnson County first responder Brian Moore, who tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in March of this year.

Up-and-coming Eastern Kentucky artist Zoe Howard opened the show Saturday night with Chelsea Nolan following her performance.

The event was capped off by headliners Sundy Best, who performed for the crowd of around 600 to 700 fans.

“It’s just a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the evening. The weather is perfect, and if you’re not out here enjoying it along with all the great music, you’re really missing out,” said Stapleton.

The event brought in visitors from out of town as well.

Ilese Anderson, from North Vernon, Indiana made the trip down for the show with her husband Scott.

“We’ve been listening to Sundy Best since we saw Nick Jamerson at The Rock, in Morehead, a few years ago,” Anderson said.

The duo played covers, fan favorites and their signature hit “Home.”

“This is the second time we’ve seen them at Archer Park — we had a blast singing along and hanging out with the friendly people from Prestonsburg,” said Anderson.

Sunday featured a Revo Rally Car Show at the MAC. It showcased sports, muscle cars as well as exotic rally cars.