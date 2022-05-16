Attorney General Daniel Cameron on May 13 urged Kentuckians to report suspected election law violations during the 2022 primary election to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline by calling, 1-800-328-VOTE.

“Kentuckians play a vital role in identifying suspected election violations, and we urge anyone who witnesses a violation to report it immediately to our office by calling 1-800-328-VOTE,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our Office of Special Prosecutions and Department of Criminal Investigations stand ready to continue our efforts to protect the integrity of our elections by investigating and prosecuting suspected election fraud.”

The Attorney General’s hotline is active throughout the year and records messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During early voting and on election day, the hotline is staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, and calls are answered live.

KRS 15.243 gives the Attorney General the jurisdiction to investigate election law violations. Campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud, and poll disruption are some examples of election fraud. The Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions reviews all calls to the hotline and refers allegations of election fraud to the Department of Criminal Investigations.

On each day of early voting and on election day, the number of complaints received by the hotline will be available at ag.ky.gov/election-hotline-updates. The complaints are tracked by county, and the website will be updated at the end of each day of early voting and throughout election day. Complaints received after the polls close will be added to the website the following day.

Members of the press who wish to inquire about complaints made to the hotline are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s communications office by emailing, elizabeth.kuhn@ky.gov, rather than calling the hotline directly for information.

The Election Fraud Hotline is one part of a concerted effort by Attorney General Cameron and law enforcement partners to ensure the integrity of the election process. Attorney General Cameron continues to partner with members of the Ballot Integrity Task Force to deter and investigate allegations of election fraud.

The task force includes the Office of the Attorney General, the Secretary of State’s Office, the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorneys’ Office for Kentucky’s Eastern and Western Districts, the Kentucky State Police, the U.S. Postal Service, the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security, and the Kentucky Army National Guard.

If you suspect election fraud, report the incident to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline by calling, 1-800-328-VOTE.