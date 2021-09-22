Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, made a stop in Floyd County Sept. 16 to address the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park.

The Attorney General spoke on numerous topics, including human and child trafficking, abortion and the state’s battle with the opioid epidemic.

Cameron, Kentucky’s 51st Attorney General, is also the first African-American to be elected to independent statewide office.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, who toured the area with AG Cameron, kicked off the event by welcoming the state’s top cop.

“We’ve had a busy day today,” said Williams.

“We had Congressman Rogers, out at The Prestonsburg Passage trail today for the dedication, and we have the Attorney General visiting Floyd County. We’re trying to do what we can to get our little community and our county recognized,” Williams said.

AG Cameron, who has visited Eastern Kentucky several times since arriving in office, spoke of the pioneer spirit of the park’s namesake, Jenny Wiley, and assured those in attendance that Floyd County would remain a priority.

“The last time I was here, was as a McConnell Scholar at the resort. That was back in 2007, so, it’s good to be back here at the resort,” said AG Cameron.

With the Attorney General’s field office located at 361 North Lake Drive in Prestonsburg, Cameron explained the importance of having the office right here in Floyd County.

“I want you all to know, that we are committed to our space here in Floyd County. I think it’s important that you have a human being to talk to, and, if you choose, to be able to come and see that person in-person,” AG Cameron said. “In fact, right now, we are looking to hire investigators and attorneys from this community to join our team to help us to continue to serve you, this city, and communities across this region.”

The AG has vowed to protect Kentuckians common values and to be a watchman at the gate. AG Cameron also stressed being a good neighbor to all of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

“While there are things that make us different from one another, we share plenty in common. We share that vital spirit, that sustained the hopes of a pioneer woman, even in the loneliest and darkest moments of almost a year of captivity — we share in her courage: Courage to escape her captors. And her perseverance, that it took to be with her husband,” AG Cameron said.