Many races for Election 2022 have been set as the deadline for most partisan filings was Jan. 25.
The following candidates have filed for office in the upcoming primary election in Floyd County:
County Judge-Executive
Willie Crase Jr. — Democrat
County Attorney
Keith Bartley — Democrat
County Clerk
Chris Waugh — Democrat
Sheriff
John P. Hunt — Democrat
Nathan Lafferty — Democrat
Randy Woods — Republican
John Hunt — Republican
Jailer
Steve Little — Democrat
Stuart “Bear” Halbert — Democrat
Zachary D. McCoy — Republican
Emmit Johnson — Republican
PVA
David A. Layne II — Democrat
Stacy Meade — Democrat
Magistrate District #1
Mark D. Crider — Democrat
John T. Holland — Republican
Clark Bradford — Republican
Magistrate District #2
George Ousley — Democrat
Bob Johnson — Democrat
Deanna Nicole Mullins — Democrat
Magistrate District #3
Mike Tackett — Democrat
Paul Little — Democrat
Westley Little — Democrat
Magistrate District #4
Ronnie Akers — Democrat
William Lee Slone — Democrat
Ivan McKinney — Republican
William Hohenecker — Republican
Josh Murphy — Republican
Coroner
Greg Nelson — Democrat
County Surveyor
No candidates filed
Constable District #1
Roger Rowe — Democrat
Gary Wolfe — Republican
Johnny S. Johnson — Republican
Darvin Marsillett — Republican
Constable District #2
James Hoover — Democrat
Gary Nelson — Democrat
Randall Wright — Democrat
Christopher Shepherd — Republican
Constable District #3
Ernie Ray Moore — Democrat
Ronald Wright — Democrat
Harold G. Hall — Democrat
Chase Shepherd — Democrat
Wm. Russell “Boochie” Hall — Democrat
Constable District #4
Allred “Junebug” Newsom — Democrat
Steve Hall — Democrat
Eddie Case — Independent
Non-Partisan Candidates
Circuit Judge, 31st Judicial Circuit, Division 1
Johnny Ray Harris
Circuit Judge, 31st Judicial Circuit, Division 2 (Family Court)
Dwight Stacy Marshall
District Judge, 31st Judicial District, Division 1
Jimmy “Blue” Marcum
District Judge, 31st Judicial District, Division 2
A. Brandis Bradley
Tyler Green
Zachary G. Ousley
Judge of Court of Appeals, 7th District, Division 1
Sara Combs, of Stanton
Judge of Court of Appeals, 7th District, Division 2
Larry E. Thompson, of Pikeville
Federal/Statewide Candidates
U.S. Senator
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr., of Louisville — Democrat
Charles Booker, of Louisville — Democrat
Ruth Gao, of Louisville — Democrat
John Merrill, of McKee — Democrat
Arnold Blankenship, of Ashland — Republican
Valerie “Dr. Vall” Fredrick, of Murray — Republican
Paul V. Hamilton, of Nicholasville — Republican
Rand Paul, of Newport — Republican
John Schiess, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin — Republican
Tami L. Stainfield, of Marion — Republican
US Representative, 5th District
Conor Halbleib, of Louisville — Democrat
Jeannette Andrews, of Lexington — Republican
Rich Van Dam, of Somerset — Republican
Brandon Russell Monhollen, of London — Republican
Harold “Hal” Rogers, of Somerset — Republican
Gerardo Serrano, of Manchester — Republican
State Representative District #95
Ashley Tackett Laferty — Democrat
David Kelly Pennington — Republican
Brandon Spencer — Republican
The last day to register to vote for the primary election is April 18. May 17 is the primary election day.
Editor’s note: Independent candidates do not have to file for the primary and the deadline for their filing is April 1.