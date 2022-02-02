Many races for Election 2022 have been set as the deadline for most partisan filings was Jan. 25.

The following candidates have filed for office in the upcoming primary election in Floyd County:

County Judge-Executive

Willie Crase Jr. — Democrat

County Attorney

Keith Bartley — Democrat

County Clerk

Chris Waugh — Democrat

Sheriff

John P. Hunt — Democrat

Nathan Lafferty — Democrat

Randy Woods — Republican

John Hunt — Republican

Jailer

Steve Little — Democrat

Stuart “Bear” Halbert — Democrat

Zachary D. McCoy — Republican

Emmit Johnson — Republican

PVA

David A. Layne II — Democrat

Stacy Meade — Democrat

Magistrate District #1

Mark D. Crider — Democrat

John T. Holland — Republican

Clark Bradford — Republican

Magistrate District #2

George Ousley — Democrat

Bob Johnson — Democrat

Deanna Nicole Mullins — Democrat

Magistrate District #3

Mike Tackett — Democrat

Paul Little — Democrat

Westley Little — Democrat

Magistrate District #4

Ronnie Akers — Democrat

William Lee Slone — Democrat

Ivan McKinney — Republican

William Hohenecker — Republican

Josh Murphy — Republican

Coroner

Greg Nelson — Democrat

County Surveyor

No candidates filed

Constable District #1

Roger Rowe — Democrat

Gary Wolfe — Republican

Johnny S. Johnson — Republican

Darvin Marsillett — Republican

Constable District #2

James Hoover — Democrat

Gary Nelson — Democrat

Randall Wright — Democrat

Christopher Shepherd — Republican

Constable District #3

Ernie Ray Moore — Democrat

Ronald Wright — Democrat

Harold G. Hall — Democrat

Chase Shepherd — Democrat

Wm. Russell “Boochie” Hall — Democrat

Constable District #4

Allred “Junebug” Newsom — Democrat

Steve Hall — Democrat

Eddie Case — Independent

Non-Partisan Candidates

Circuit Judge, 31st Judicial Circuit, Division 1

Johnny Ray Harris

Circuit Judge, 31st Judicial Circuit, Division 2 (Family Court)

Dwight Stacy Marshall

District Judge, 31st Judicial District, Division 1

Jimmy “Blue” Marcum

District Judge, 31st Judicial District, Division 2

A. Brandis Bradley

Tyler Green

Zachary G. Ousley

Judge of Court of Appeals, 7th District, Division 1

Sara Combs, of Stanton

Judge of Court of Appeals, 7th District, Division 2

Larry E. Thompson, of Pikeville

Federal/Statewide Candidates

U.S. Senator

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr., of Louisville — Democrat

Charles Booker, of Louisville — Democrat

Ruth Gao, of Louisville — Democrat

John Merrill, of McKee — Democrat

Arnold Blankenship, of Ashland — Republican

Valerie “Dr. Vall” Fredrick, of Murray — Republican

Paul V. Hamilton, of Nicholasville — Republican

Rand Paul, of Newport — Republican

John Schiess, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin — Republican

Tami L. Stainfield, of Marion — Republican

US Representative, 5th District

Conor Halbleib, of Louisville — Democrat

Jeannette Andrews, of Lexington — Republican

Rich Van Dam, of Somerset — Republican

Brandon Russell Monhollen, of London — Republican

Harold “Hal” Rogers, of Somerset — Republican

Gerardo Serrano, of Manchester — Republican

State Representative District #95

Ashley Tackett Laferty — Democrat

David Kelly Pennington — Republican

Brandon Spencer — Republican

The last day to register to vote for the primary election is April 18. May 17 is the primary election day.

Editor’s note: Independent candidates do not have to file for the primary and the deadline for their filing is April 1.